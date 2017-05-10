Wednesday’s High School Playoffs

Seneca is the lone area baseball team that will play for a state title as the Bobcats defeated Mid-Carolina, 5-1, in the 3A upper state finals.

Seneca needed just one win in Wednesday’s match-up to advance and will play host to Bishop England in a best-of-three series beginning Saturday at home.

In 5A, Boiling Springs fell at Northwestern, 4-2, and Chesnee lost in 2A, 7-6 in eight innings at Fox Creek.

In softball, Boiling Springs won an elimination game over Clover, 3-2, and visits Byrnes Friday evening for the upper state title.

Wren was eliminated in 4A by North Augusta, 6-2 in eight, and the Yellow Jackets now visit Union County Friday for the upper state crown.

Crescent eliminated Broome, 3-0, in 3A and visits Woodruff Friday.

Andrew Jackson eliminated Landrum, 6-3, in 2A while Dixie survives in 1A with a win at Lamar, 8-0, and now visits Lewisville Friday evening.