1 dead after crash on Geer Hwy in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash on Geer Highway, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

