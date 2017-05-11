2 armed robberies may be connected in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Co. deputies are asking for your help to find two suspects that may have robbed two businesses.

Both robberies happened on Saturday May 6.

They say the first robbery happened at Waffle House on Asheville Hwy. in Boiling Springs around 6:20 a.m.

The second robbery happened at Raceway on Chesnee Hwy. in Spartanburg around 6:50 p.m.

They think both robberies were committed by the same two men.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Senior Investigator Tom Clark at (864) 503-4581 or email him at tclark@spartanburgcounty.org.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting either Investigator Clark or Crime Stoppers, and if their information leads to suspects’ identity, they will be eligible for a cash reward.

