2 charged in connection with murder of Cowpens teen

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Dalton Moore in Cowpens, Friday evening.

According to SLED, 19-year-old Devin Zachary Elijah Ruttle is charged with Murder and 18-year-old Lorenzo Guillermo Daniel Calderon is charged with Accessory after the fact of Murder.

Both Calderon and Ruttle were arrested Saturday on drug charges by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Moore was shot Friday night around 7:30pm at the Timken Community Center on Foster Street in Cowpens. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Calderon and Ruttle are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.

