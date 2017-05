ANDERSON, SC – Anderson University says graduation is being moved indoors because of thunderstorms in the forecast on Saturday morning.

Commencement will be at NewSpring Church at 2940 Concord Road, just off Highway 81 in Anderson.

They say diplomas will be given to nearly 500 students.

Commencement address will be given by Dr. Frank Page, president and CEO of the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, according to the press release.