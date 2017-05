Court rejects inmate’s request for firing squad or hanging - A federal appeals court is rejecting the claims of an Alabama death row inmate who says he should be executed by hanging or firing squad rat…

NC company will use K-9 to search your child’s bedroom for drugs - A pair of former law enforcement officers train the dogs. They can look for explosives at entertainment venues or search schools for drugs. …

Nation’s oldest veteran receives honor on 111th birthday - The city of Austin will honor the nation's oldest veteran with a display of recognition in his own neighborhood.

New brewery opening in Taylors - 13 Stripes Brewery has their grand opening on May 13 at Taylors Mill.

Pints for Pups planned for Saturday in Spartanburg - Pints For Pups will be on Saturday, May 13 from 2-5 pm at RJ Rockers Brewery in Spartanburg.

DEA agents worried ‘Gray Death’ drug could hit SC - A new strand of heroin, called Gray Death, is moving closer to South Carolina, and first responders say even Narcan may not be enough to sav…

Planetarium adding new shows and times - The planetarium at Roper Mountain Science Center has drawn big crowds for years.

New York woman marries herself in growing trend - BROOKLYN, NY (WSPA) – If the secret to a happy marriage is finding the right person, we can all stop looking – at least, according to “solog…