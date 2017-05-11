Bond denied for accused mom killer in Liberty

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – A 19-year-old is charged with murder after police say he called 911 and told a dispatcher that he killed his mother.

Liberty police say Jonathan Caleb Ward called 911 shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at Ward’s home, he told them his mother was in the basement.

Investigators say they found 45-year-old Linda Ward in the basement of the Golden Springs Drive home with apparent head trauma.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday.

Jonathan Ward is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center.

He was denied bond because the judge can’t set it. A circuit judge will have to do that.

During the hearing, his grandfather said, “We are praying for you and the salvation of your soul and we forgive you.”

Scene on Golden Springs Drive in Liberty

