Clemson Friday Game Moved Up To 1pm

Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday evening, the series opener between No. 2 Louisville and No. 7 Clemson on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was moved from its original start time of 6:30 p.m., to 1 p.m.

Clemson University commencement ceremonies in Littlejohn Coliseum are scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m. Due to those ceremonies, expect heavy traffic around Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The series concludes with games on Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Saturday is Senior Day, as Clemson will recognize its seniors during a pregame ceremony.