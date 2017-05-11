LIVE: Missing 3 Y.O. boy in Greenville Co., deputies searching

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing three-year-old boy Thursday morning.

Joshua Luke Beecher was reported missing from his home at 311 Marlena Avenue in Piedmont.

The sheriff’s office has K-9 teams and a helicopter involved in the search.

Joshua is described as being tall for his age with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jean shorts.

The sheriff’s office sauys they have issued a Code Red Alert which is a reverse 911 call.

They say the situation doesn’t meet AMBER Alert criteria.

Anyone with information on where Joshua can be found is asked to call 911 or Greenville County Dispatch at 864-271-5210.

