Inmate tried to flood cell, spit on officers at Union jail say deputies

UNION (WSPA) – An inmate is accused of trying to flood his jail cell and spitting on detention center officers in Union County.

Quenterous Jeter, 21, of Jonesville has been held at the Union County Detention Center since June, 2015 on charges of attempted murder and trespassing.

Detention center officer say Jeter tried to flood his cell with water Monday afternoon. Two jail officers were escorting Jeter to a holding cell according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office incident report when he spit in each officer’s face.

Jeter will be charged with assault on correction officers according to the report.