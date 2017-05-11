It’s unfair that Narcan is free but EpiPens aren’t, governor says

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor says people on opiates who get free shots of Narcan have an advantage over people with allergies who have to pay for their own medication.

Gov. Paul LePage said during a Tuesday radio call-in that he got a letter from a dad whose family members have to carry allergy pens for reactions to peanuts and bee stings.

LePage discussed his bill to fine local governments that don’t charge individuals who repeatedly overdose for the cost of administering opioid antidotes.

The governor says people with allergies have “done nothing” but have to pay for it.

He said that in contrast, people on opiates can get free Narcan, which can reverse opioid overdose.

LePage has opposed attempts to increase access to the drug, which he’s said normalizes heroin use.

