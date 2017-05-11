Liberty Murder Suspect Remains In Jail

Liberty, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County murder suspect will remain behind bars after a judge refused to set bond in the case.

Jonathan Ward, 19, is accused of killing his mother Linda Ward Wednesday afternoon inside her Liberty home.

Police say Ward called 9-1-1 to report what he had done. When investigators arrived, they found Linda Ward, 45, in the basement with a head injury. She died at the scene.

Family members addressed Ward in court after his hearing as part of a victim impact statement.

“I don’t know son. I don’t,” said Darren Ward, Ward’s father. “We’re lost. We don’t understand this, but we love you.”

Ward’s Grandfather Chris Williams offered forgiveness.

“I’ll be praying for you every day of my life and for your repentance and for the salvation of your soul and we love you son and we forgive you,” Williams said.

Police have not discussed a motive in this case.