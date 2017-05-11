Man charged in shooting at Asheville apartment complex

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man faces several charges in a shooting at an apartment complex in Asheville.

Police say one person was shot in the arm around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Walker Heights Apartments. Officers called an ambulance, but the victim got in a car with someone else to be taken to the hospital with what was described as a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say Marquis Deangelo Bowditch, 24, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, possession of firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the public, discharge firearm in city and second-degree trespassing.

Bowditch is in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.