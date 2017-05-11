Teen sex trafficking teen, heroin guilty plea in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Jeffrey Kyle Jones, 47, pled guilty and got 15 years for human trafficking, according to the solicitors office.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins says he will also serve a concurrent 17 year sentence for selling Heroin.

Asst. Solicitor Lisa Bentley said the 17-year-old victim came to law enforcement for help.

She said she met Jones through a classmate.

Jones approached the victim about working as a prostitute to earn extra money and promise to keep her safe while she worked out of his home in Greenville Co.

He had the victim “audition” for him by performing sex acts and then posted her photo to Backpage.com, according to Bentley.

Jones took the money from her prostitution, according to the report.