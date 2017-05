HICKORY, N.C. (AP) – The mayor of a North Carolina city has been found dead at his home.

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said in a news release that police found Mayor Rudy Wright dead at his home around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Wood said in the release that while police are investigating the mayor’s death, there are no indications of suspicious circumstances.

Wright had served as the city’s mayor since 2001.