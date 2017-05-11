McGirt Tied For Lead At TPC

Associated Press

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Canadian rookie Mackenzie Hughes played bogey-free in his debut at The Players Championship and shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead with William McGirt.

Hughes already has won in his first PGA Tour season at Sea Island. He had one of only four bogey-free rounds at TPC Sawgrass. McGirt had a pair of eagles on the back nine for his 67.

Among those at 68 were Spain’s Jon Rahm.

As usual, the Stadium Course packed plenty of excitement – an ace of the island green for Masters champion Sergio Garcia – and plenty of punishment. Adam Scott had a one-shot lead when he finished with a pair of double bogeys.

