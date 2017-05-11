Men sold deadly drug Carfentanil to cops, detectives say

WFLA Published:
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)— Two Sarasota men are behind bars, facing felony drug charges after they sold cops more than 67 grams of Carfentanil, one of the most potent commercially used opioids —10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Undercover detectives had coordinated several drug transactions between Michael Sandusky, 23, and Michael White, 28. They were able to obtain what they thought was heroin from Sandusky twice and on two separate occasions, Sandusky sent White to sell the drugs on his behalf.

Detectives later learned what they thought was heroin was actually Carfentanil.

Sandusky was arrested and charged with possession of Carfentanil with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of cannabis and possession of paraphernalia.

He’s being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

White was arrested and charged for selling Carfentanil. He’s also being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s