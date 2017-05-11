Mother emotional in court with son’s murder suspects, continues journey for justice

Related Coverage 2 charged in connection with murder of Cowpens teen

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Dalton Moore in at a community center Cowpens, Friday evening.

“I was pleased. But then when I got here it was hard,” said Moore’s mother, Tracy Cantrell after attending a bond hearing. “It was hard looking at them more than it was to look at him because; they’re the ones who took his life.”

It was an emotional roller coaster as Cantrell first saw who’s charged with killing her son.

At 19 years old, Devin Ruttle is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dalton Moore at the Timken Community Center in Cowpens last Friday. More was 18, the same age as Lorenzo Calderon who’s charged with accessory after the fact of murder. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says both Calderon and Ruttle were arrested Saturday on drug charges.

“This sends a message to the community that we all need to help these young people,” said community activist Jack Logan.

A judge denied bond as Cantrell couldn’t hold back the tears while sitting just feet away from both suspects.

“It was a relief. It was a relief to know that they wouldn’t be back out on the streets,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell says she hopes her son’s death shows the need for a change in the community.

“That violence is not the answer, to pray for one another, and these young kids need somebody,” she said. It’s a need she says she’s motivated to address as she leans on her faith for strength.

“If it had not been for His mercy, I know I couldn’t endure it,” said Cantrell. A journey she continues, keeping her son’s murder suspects in her prayers.

“No matter if they took my son, God still loves them.”

Both suspects must now go before a circuit court judge for another bond hearing.