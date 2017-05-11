National Retail Federation predicts Mother’s Day spending to rise

(WSPA) – This year the National Retail Federation says shoppers are expected to spend, on average, $186.

That’s about 14 dollars more than last year.

The most popular gift is flowers. 69% of moms will get them, giving the floral industry $2.6B.

56% of people will treat mom to dinner or brunch. However, more money will go to getting mom something sparkly. About five billion dollars will be spent on jewelry.

Considering everyone celebrating Mother’s Day, total spending is forecasted to hit $23.6B, the highest it’s been in the survey’s 14 year history.

Nearly half of all presents will be gift cards, something you can get fast that still puts a smile on mom’s face.