New hospital mascot’s name revealed

By Published:
Turtle mascot for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
Credit: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has a name for their new turtle pediatric mascot.

The turtle’s name is Shelldon.

They say the turtle symbolizes good health and long life.

They hope their new mascot will encourage young patients to practice healthy habits for a long happy life, and not to be afraid.

“Going to the doctor can be scary, especially for our youngest patients,” said Elizabeth Kissinger, RN, MSN, director of women and children’s services. “Associating a friendly, happy figure with the doctor may help ease those fears and make them feel less apprehensive about a doctor’s visit.”

Turtles also signify a great persistence, determination and endurance, according to the hospital.

The three names people could vote on were:

• Shelly
• Shelldon
• Speedy

They say a group on pediatric nurses and health educators came up with 4 animals and the turtle won by a landside, according to the hospital.

Almost 3,500 people voted on the name.

They want you to get to know Shelldon

• Hobbies: Playing outside, making friends, taking walks
• Favorite foods: Apples and carrots
• Favorite places: The Pelham Medical Center walking trail, Spartanburg Medical Center’s Liberty Park, any place he can help kids feel better, or a nice cool stream!
• Favorite colors: Purple and blue
• Occupation: Teaching parents and kids about health and safety

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s