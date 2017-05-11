New York woman marries herself in growing trend

BROOKLYN, NY (WSPA) – If the secret to a happy marriage is finding the right person, we can all stop looking – at least, according to “sologamists”.

They’re part of a growing relationship trend, in which people are tying the knot to themselves.

Erika Anderson is one of those sologamists.

She recently planned a formal ceremony for a self-marriage as a way to celebrate independence.

There’s even a new website called imarriedmedot.com.

There you’ll find sologamy ceremony kits that include a wedding band, daily affirmation cards, and vows.