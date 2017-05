SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–Pints For Pups will be on Saturday, May 13 from 2-5 pm at RJ Rockers Brewery in Spartanburg. Tickets are $10 in advance through Eventbrite and $12 at the door. There will have live music with The Dock Rockers, local vendors selling their merchandise, food provided by The Farmers Table via their food truck, and of course craft beer.

Proceeds benefit the National Canine Cancer Foundation. Click here for more information.