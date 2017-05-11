Planetarium adding new shows and times

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The planetarium at Roper Mountain Science Center has drawn big crowds for years.

It’s even more popular since a recent renovation. There have been sold out events each week at the giant dome theater and planetarium featuring 360 degree immersion and 4k projection.

The center is adding new shows to make sure everyone can check it out.

New shows and show times will start Friday:

“One World, One Sky” starts at 6 p.m. “Magic Tree House: Space Mission” begins at 7:15 p.m. and “Eclipse: The Sun Revealed” starts at 8:45 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults and teens, $5 for children ages 4-12 and seniors 60 and up.

Click or tap here for more information about shows and to buy tickets.