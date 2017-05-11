Publix seafood products sold in SC may contain glass fragments

WCBD Published:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCBD) – Publix Super Markets is issuing a voluntary recall for two seafood ready-to-cook products made with Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip The company says the recall is due to the possibility of the product containing small glass fragments.

The Salmon Florentine Gratin and Scallops Florentine Gratin seafood ready-to-cook products were sold at Publix stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee.

The items are found in the ready-to-cook section of the refrigerated cases in the meat department.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. “This recall is an extension of our Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip.”

There have been no reported cases of illness.

If you purchased either item, return it to your local store for a full refund.

