RECALL: Monte Cristo sandwiches for possible Listeria

The USDA has announced a recall of meat and poultry products due to possible Listeria contamination.

They say Kabob’s Acquisition, Inc. is recalling 5,946 pounds of turkey and ham sandwich products which included a non-meat ingredient.

The Monte Cristo (turkey, ham, cheese, on French toast) sandwiches were produced from May 1, 2014 through February 1, 2017.

RECALL INCLUDES

13.25-lb. bulk cases containing 200 “Kabobs MONTE CRISTO TURKEY BREAST, HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH” in shrink wrapped plastic trays and bearing case codes: PM14E27, PM14H14, PM14J10, PM14E01, PM14E12, PM14E13, PM15C26, PM15E06, PM15G23, PM14L18, PM15A08, PM15C26, PM15K20, PM16B08, PM16B09, PM16F22, PM16F24, and PM17B01.

The products have an establishment number “P-6640” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

USDA says these items were shipped to institutional locations in Georgia and South Carolina.

The company says their French toast ingredient supplier notified them the French toast used in the sandwiches was recalled due to potential contamination.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports sickeness.

They say Listeria is a serious infection that mostly affects older adults, people weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

SYMPTOMS

Fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.