SC missing teen says she was kidnapped, now in hospital

RICHLAND Co., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Richland County say missing 14-year-old girl Khadence Sharpe has been found.

They say she called 911 from a the 2300 block of Two Notch Rd. in Columbia.

She told deputies s was kidnapped.

They took her to the hospital for observation.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances of her disappearance.

Sharpe was last seen May 1 on Loggerhead Road getting into a dark colored Toyota Scion TC.

Deputies say she had not been heard from since Wednesday, May 3 when a message was sent to her family from her phone which led them to believe that her life was in imminent danger.