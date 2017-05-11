Union Co. Takes 4A U.S. Softball Crown

Union County’s Yellow Jackets won their fourth straight upper state title with a 3-0 win over North Augusta Thursday night to take the crown in 4A.

The Yellow Jackets move on to play for the 4A state crown in a best-of-three series next week.

Five area teams play for upper state championships Friday.

In 5A, B. Springs visits Byrnes. In 3A, Crescent is at Woodruff. In 1A, Dixie is at Lewisville.

In this format, the home team needs to win just one game to advance.

The weather forecast for Friday could impact the schedule.

Meanwhile, the state high school soccer championships are this weekend.

Friday’s games

St. Joe’s girls vs. Academic Magnet, 2A, 2pm

St. Joe’s boys vs. Academic Magnet, 2A, 4pm

Eastside boys vs. Chapin, 4A, 8pm

Saturday’s games

Dixie boys vs. Palmetto Scholars, 1A, 11am

Berea boys vs. Bluffton, 3A, 3pm

Mann girls vs. Wando, 5A, 5pm

Mann boys vs. Wando, 5A, 7pm