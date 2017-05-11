Worker gets arm trapped in machine at Union textile plant

UNION (WSPA) – A worker at a textile plant in Union needed emergency help Thursday morning after his arm was trapped inside a machine.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s arm was caught in a machine at Standard Textile. That’s located at 100 Highpoint Drive off Highway 176.

Emergency medical services went to the plant and helped rescue the man. We don’t know the name of the worker or the extent of the injuries. Emergency crews have left the plant according to the sheriff’s office.

We have placed a call to the company, but have not heard back.

Reporting by Mary Lu Saylor, Kim Kimzey