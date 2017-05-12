3-year-old shot at Anderson Co. home

Published: Updated:

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A 3-year-old has been shot, according to Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at a home on the 500 block of Agnew Rd. in Starr around 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

The child was airlifted, but they don’t know which hospital they are going to.

We are getting more information and will update this story when we get more information.

