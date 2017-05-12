A Mother’s Day without children taken by gun violence

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Mother’s Day weekend usually means time with family and children, but for some mothers, the latter is not a possibility.

This will be the a few mothers first Mother’s Day without one of their children because of violence in the community.

Valerie Durham couldn’t wipe the tears fast enough as she faced the person accused of killing her 18-year-old son, Tymeir Wharton. Delmontae Dobbs was 16-years-old when deputies say he shot and killed Wharton and shot another then 14-year-old boy.

“I’m happy he’s not going to be able to hurt anyone else like he has me and this family,” said Valerie Durham, Wharton’s mother.

A Greenville County circuit judge denied bond for Dobbs Friday morning.

Durham says that still doesn’t bring her son back, who she held in her arms as he took some of his last breaths near the Judson community in June of 2016.

“I can’t see that face no more, all I have is pictures and memories,” Durham said.

Looking at a picture of her son’s casket, she prepares for her first Mother’s Day without him.

“You know how painful childbirth is, it’s the same way when you lose them, but maybe twice as worse,” Durham said.

However, she recognizes she has a bit of closure that other parents don’t have.

“It’s already torment that their child is dead, then you have to live with the fact that the killer is still out there,” Durham said.

Living with that is a reality for Deborah Lindsay, whose son Braylin Lindsay’s case is still unsolved. He was killed off of Buncombe Road in April of 2016.

“It might not be today, it might not be tomorrow, but it will be soon because I have the faith that someone’s going to come forward,” said Lindsay.

She plans to spend Sunday at her son’s gravesite.

“No mother should have to bury her son, especially through senseless violence,” Lindsay said.

She has just one wish for a day she says will be extremely difficult.

“If I could get justice for him, that would be the best Mother’s Day gift I could receive,” Lindsay said.

For Durham, she now has to tackle a trial. She says no date has been set yet.

As for Lindsay, she’s still asking people to come forward and give information to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. But, she is also putting her energy into a foundation she and her family started in Braylin’s honor called “Building Integrity & Going Beyond.”