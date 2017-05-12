BMW Pro-Am celeb rotations announced

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The BMW Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX has announced the celebrity rotations for the 2017 tournament.

The tournament is from May 18 – 21 at Thornblade Club, Preserve at Verdae and Furman University Gold Club.

Furman – Thursday; The Preserve – Friday; Thornblade – Saturday

Josh Beckett (former MLB player)

Tim Brando (FOX Sports broadcaster)

Andy Buckley (actor, Odd Mom Out)

Larry the Cable Guy (comedian)

Michael Collins (ESPN golf analyst)

John O’ Hurley (actor, Seinfeld)

Lisa O’ Hurley (Fashion Designer)

Paul O’Neill (former Major League Baseball player)

Alfonso Ribeiro (host, America’s Funniest Home Videos)

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

The Preserve – Thursday; Thornblade – Friday; Furman – Saturday

Jonathan Banks (actor, Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul)

Mark Bryan (Hootie and The Blowfish)

Chandler Catanzaro (New York Jets)

Carmine Giovinazzo (actor, CSI:NY)

Scott Henry (comedian)

Chipper Jones (former MLB player)

Richard Karn (actor, Home Improvement)

Russ Ortiz (former MLB player)

Paula Trickey (actress/Pacific Blue)

Tim Wakefield (former MLB player)

Justin Wheelon (Emmy® Award-winning producer)

Thornblade – Thursday; Furman – Friday; The Preserve – Saturday

Kim Alexis (actress/model)

Jose Alvarez (former MLB player)

Steve Azar (country music artist)

Chris Barron (Spin Doctors)

Dean Felber (Hootie and The Blowfish)

Colt Ford (country music artist)

Dan Jansen (Olympian)

Preston Pohl (The Voice); Gary Valentine (actor/Kevin Can Wait)

The ten lowest scoring pro-amateur teams and six lowest scoring pro-celebrity teams will advance to play in the final round at Thornblade Club, according to the release.,

“Many of the celebrities are happy to sign an autograph or take a quick selfie with fans, but it’s safe to assume they will only have a moment,” said McIntyre Hargrove, Communications Manager. “Have your pen in hand or your camera all set to snap the photo as soon as you say ‘hello.’ It’s also very important for fans to understand that tournament play cannot be interrupted, so you will need to catch your favorite celebrity as they are exiting the course after they’ve finished for the day,” according to the news release.