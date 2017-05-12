Deadly crash on Richmond Hill Dr. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department says a man was killed in a crash early Friday morning.

They say it happened around 1:30 a.m. on Richmond Hill Drive.

A truck was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and rolled the embankment.

The driver, Leslie Gosnell, 51, of Asheville died at the scene.

Police say two passengers were in the vehicle were transported to Mission hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Asheville Police are still investigating.

