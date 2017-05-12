Dogs left at home, police have to get search warrant to remove them

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Mauldin Police say they had to get a search warrant to remove 4 dogs left at a home in Mauldin.

It happened on the 100 block of Keenan Orchard Road.

Police say people and the community and the owner of the home called them to complain.

The owner told police that two people were renting it and they left the dogs there.

There was no power in the home, but the dogs had food and water.

Police say they are investigating and there is no word on whether citations or charges will be brought against their owners.

