Duke Energy eyes Buncombe Co. landfill for solar farm

WOODFIN, N.C. (AP) – Duke Energy has signaled its interest in building a solar farm on a retired landfill owned by Buncombe County.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will review a memorandum of understanding with the power company at a meeting Tuesday. Duke Energy has offered to pay for the engineering study that will determine the lease’s feasibility.

Duke plans to build 15 Megawatts of solar in western North Carolina as part of its Western Carolinas Modernization Project. The landfill in Woodfin would accommodate an approximately 4 MW solar farm on around 25 to 30 acres of land.

Duke’s local government and community relations manager Jason Walls says the landfill’s appeal lies in its flatness, rare for the mountainous region.

Duke will pay the County $700 per acre, annually.