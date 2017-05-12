Electrolux plans $200 million in Anderson

ANDERSON (WSPA) – Electrolux is planning a massive expansion to it’s manufacturing facility in Anderson.

The company intends to invest $200 million to add 800,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space to the current facility at 101 Masters Boulevard in Anderson.

A company official says despite the huge investment, there are no plans to hire new workers as a result.

“Any time a company invests in our state, it shows a commitment to our people that we couldn’t be more grateful for,” said Governor Henry McMaster in a written statement.

“This $200 million investment is something that South Carolina should be proud of, and we know that the future is bright for the partnership between our state and Electrolux.”

The company produces appliances including refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, freezers and washing machines. The brand names the products are sold under include Frigidaire, Electrolux and AEG.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and continue through 2019.