Fees waived at Asheville Humane Society Saturday, May 13

By Published: Updated:

Asheville Human Society says they are waiving adoption fees on Saturday May 13.

Their hours are from 11 am to 7 pm.

They say the dog and cat rooms are closed for naptime from 1-2 pm.

“Adoption fees this Saturday will be generously covered by the Henderlight-Grimes family and friends. The Henderlight-Grimes family adopted their late dog, Fairway, from Asheville Humane Society on May 13, 2005, but she sadly lost her battle with osteosarcoma a year ago. The family wishes to honor Fairway by encouraging others to adopt a forever friend,” according to the release.
CLICK HERE TO SEE DOGS
CLICK HERE TO SEE CATS

Animal Stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s