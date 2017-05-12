Fees waived at Asheville Humane Society Saturday, May 13

Asheville Human Society says they are waiving adoption fees on Saturday May 13.

Their hours are from 11 am to 7 pm.

They say the dog and cat rooms are closed for naptime from 1-2 pm.

“Adoption fees this Saturday will be generously covered by the Henderlight-Grimes family and friends. The Henderlight-Grimes family adopted their late dog, Fairway, from Asheville Humane Society on May 13, 2005, but she sadly lost her battle with osteosarcoma a year ago. The family wishes to honor Fairway by encouraging others to adopt a forever friend,” according to the release.

