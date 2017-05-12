Fmr. councilman charged with criminal sexual conduct after prom party

CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) — A former Mount Pleasant town councilman is facing a charge of criminal sexual conduct while at a party filled with teenagers.

Ken Glasson, 53, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The former mayoral candidate turned himself into detectives and was booked shortly after midnight on Friday, May 12.

The charge stems from an incident that took place on March 31, at a home on Seabrook Island, while Glasson was chaperoning an after prom party.

According to an incident report, the victim told investigators that she consumed large amounts of alcohol the day of the incident.

Not knowing how she ended up in the suspect’s bedroom, the 53-year-old began to touch her inappropriately.

She said she was unable to move or tell Glasson to stop because she was mentally incapacitated from consuming alcohol.

At a bond hearing, a judge granted Glasson a $10,000 surety bond and he posted bail.

His next hearing is in July.

