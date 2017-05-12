Help find missing teen Anna Blanton from Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – The family of a teen in Gaffney is asking for your help to find missing 16-year-old Anna Rose Blanton.

A report from the Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a missing persons report was filed on 5/10.

Her father told deputies she ran away from the home, according to the report.

The family says Blanton has been missing since Monday and was last seen in Spartanburg Co.

If you have any information on where she may be, contact the Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

