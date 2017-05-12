Help find suspects in gas station robbery in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for your help in finding two robbery suspects.

The incident happened at the Kangaroo gas station on Wade Hampton Boulevard early Friday morning.

Police say the two young men entered the convenience store, with their faces covered and wearing all black, and demanded money.

They took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes after threatening with a gun, police say.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

