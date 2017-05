Spartanburg Police are asking for your help to find identify people in an organized theft ring.

Police say the suspects stole several items from local retailers on the west side of twon.

They ran from police in the black Saturn pictured in this article, according to the report.

If you have any information please contact INV Eric Gallman @ 864-415-2532, the tip line at 864-573-0000, or private message this page. The case number is C17050265.