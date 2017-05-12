Help police find man wanted for questioning in Rutherdordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for your help in identifying and finding a man.

The man is wanted for questioning in a larceny that occurred at the Dollar General store in Rutherfordton.

He was seen with a small child around the age of 1-year-old, according to police.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sgt. Brian Martin with the police department at (828) 348-6270.

More stories you may like on 7News

Boy hit after grandma gets Mother’s Day card instead of woman, say police A Spartanburg woman is accused of hitting a little boy after he made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, instead of her.

Help find missing teen Anna Blanton from Gaffney The family of a teen in Gaffney is asking for your help to find missing 16-year-old Anna Rose Blanton.

Little boy dies after he was shot in head at Anderson Co. home It happened at a home on the 500 block of Agnew Rd. in Starr around 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Spicy’ drives podium on NYC streets McCarthy was with a film crew Friday morning, reportedly shooting a sketch for “Saturday Night Live.”

Don’t call me Caitlyn: Baby name plunges in popularity A year after Caitlyn Jenner announced her new name and gender, the popularity of the name Caitlyn plummeted more than any other baby name, a…