Help police find man wanted for questioning in Rutherdordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for your help in identifying and finding a man.

The man is wanted for questioning in a larceny that occurred at the Dollar General store in Rutherfordton.

He was seen with a small child around the age of 1-year-old, according to police.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sgt. Brian Martin with the police department at (828) 348-6270.

