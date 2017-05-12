Help police find missing Asheville woman

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Stephanie Sullivan (Courtesy: Asheville Police Department)

Asheville, NC (WSPA) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in several days.

Police say Stephanie Michelle Sullivan was last seen in the area around Pisgah View Apartments on May 5. She was last known to be driving a gold 1999 Chrysler 300M with North Carolina license plate EJV-1855.

The 33-year-old woman is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 150 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Police say she has a Virgo symbol tattooed on her lower back and pierced ears.

Sullivan’s vehicle (Courtesy: Asheville Police Department)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

