(WSPA) – It’s Friday and that means 7 News is visiting one of the unique towns in our area for Hometown Spotlight.

Simpsonville is in the spotlight this week.

City leaders tell us the city has grown tremendously in recent years and is part of the Golden Strip between Mauldin and Fountain Inn. They say there are many job and business opportunities in the thriving city.

Leaders are working on several projects to bring new life to Simpsonville. One of those projects is building sensory equipment in the city park playground.

There are several events coming up. Sipping in Simpsonville, a winetasting event with live music, is this evening and a fundraising concert for the Simpsonville Tater Shed Amphitheater will be held Saturday at Simpsonville City Park.

Click or tap here to read more about Simpsonville and upcoming events.