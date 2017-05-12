Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Mother’s Day is the one day of the year we take the time to appreciate everything the mother figure in your life does for you.

Sometimes finding a gift can be difficult and you just don’t know what to get her.If you haven’t gotten a gift already, it’s not too late. According to esquire magazine, this year’s hottest Mother’s Day gifts are bath bombs.

Coming in at number two are scented candles and number three is the amazon echo.

Others feel you cannot go wrong with the traditional flowers.

The Winterville Flower Shop and other local shops in our area offer lots of different options for any person at any price.

“Mothers day is just a beautiful time here, we have lots of beautiful fresh flowers plants, it smells great in here, and we have a lot of pretty things in here for all the mothers,” says Monica Harrison, the owner of Winterville Flower Shop.

9 On Your Side spoke to mother’s in our area and say they don’t want anything but to be surrounded by their loved ones, “Honestly spending time with my kids is the most wonderful Mother’s Day gift in the world” says Linda Hutchens of Winterville.

“I don’t need things you know, it’s just the time and just enjoying those moments with them”

Other mothers I spoke to say another great gift is to just appreciate your mother and all she does because you don’t know how much longer you will have her.

