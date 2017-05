DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) — Students surprised a school bus driver they are calling a hero after she safety got them off a burning bus.

The bus caught fire Tuesday morning as 56 students were on their way to school.

Teresa Stroble was driving the bus. She heard students yelling and got them off the bus right away. No one was hurt.

On Friday, students surprised Stroble as she made her stop at Duncan Elementary School.

They waved banners and had big bright smiles – cheering when she opened the door.