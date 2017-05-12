Man dies after head-on crash on West Georgia Rd in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a head-on crash on West Georgia Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 3:50 p.m. Friday.

Highway Patrol and Greenville County EMS responded to the scene.

According to the coroner, 56-year-old Rudolph Donald Stone died from injuries he received in the crash.

Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.

