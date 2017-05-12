Man seriously hurts sheriff, deputy with scooter in Madison Co., deputies say

By Published:
Luther Aikens

MADISON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after assaulting and seriously injuring the sheriff and chief deputy of Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Thursday night into Friday morning.

Deputies say 55-year-old McKinley Luther Aikens has been charged with Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon inflicting Serious Injury.

They say Aikens assaulted Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and Chief Deputy Coy Phillips with a Taotao Motors 50 scooter.

Aikens is also charged with breaking and entering after breaking into a home on Paint Rock Road in Hot Springs, according to the sheriff’s office.

