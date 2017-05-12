Man with meth accused of theft in Henderson Co., deputies say

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a traffic stop in the area of Banner Farm Road and School House Road, according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 29-year-old Joseph Reed Mitchell was a passenger in the vehicle and was known to have several outstanding warrants.

After searching the car, deputies found stolen property from a breaking and entering incident that happened earlier in the Etowah area.

They say they found a .22 caliber pistol as well as a laptop computer inside the car.

Mitchell was charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana.

He was also charged with two counts of Misdemeanor Probation Violation and Non-Support.

Mitchell is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $63,940 bond.

More stories you may like on 7News

Boy hit after grandma gets Mother’s Day card instead of woman, say police A Spartanburg woman is accused of hitting a little boy after he made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, instead of her.

Help find missing teen Anna Blanton from Gaffney The family of a teen in Gaffney is asking for your help to find missing 16-year-old Anna Rose Blanton.

Little boy dies after he was shot in head at Anderson Co. home It happened at a home on the 500 block of Agnew Rd. in Starr around 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Spicy’ drives podium on NYC streets McCarthy was with a film crew Friday morning, reportedly shooting a sketch for “Saturday Night Live.”

Don’t call me Caitlyn: Baby name plunges in popularity A year after Caitlyn Jenner announced her new name and gender, the popularity of the name Caitlyn plummeted more than any other baby name, a…