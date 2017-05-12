Man with meth accused of theft in Henderson Co., deputies say

By Published:
Joseph Reed Mitchell

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a traffic stop in the area of Banner Farm Road and School House Road, according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 29-year-old Joseph Reed Mitchell was a passenger in the vehicle and was known to have several outstanding warrants.

After searching the car, deputies found stolen property from a breaking and entering incident that happened earlier in the Etowah area.

They say they found a .22 caliber pistol as well as a laptop computer inside the car.

Mitchell was charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana.

He was also charged with two counts of Misdemeanor Probation Violation and Non-Support.

Mitchell is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $63,940 bond.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s