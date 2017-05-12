Man with meth accused of theft in Henderson Co., deputies say

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a traffic stop in the area of Banner Farm Road and School House Road, according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say 29-year-old Joseph Reed Mitchell was a passenger in the vehicle and was known to have several outstanding warrants.
After searching the car, deputies found stolen property from a breaking and entering incident that happened earlier in the Etowah area.
They say they found a .22 caliber pistol as well as a laptop computer inside the car.
Mitchell was charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana.
He was also charged with two counts of Misdemeanor Probation Violation and Non-Support.
Mitchell is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $63,940 bond.
