Missing SC Girl: Murder charges dropped against man

Related Coverage #MarlboroStrong project for missing SC girl

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Murder charges against a man in the stabbing death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughter have been dropped, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office

Iyana Lowery, 8, went missing after Ella Shantrica Lowery’s body was found on May 5th inside a home in Bennettsville, SC.

All charges, including murder, against Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 26, were dropped after new information developed, according to Sheriff Charles Lemon.

The sheriff says the investigation is very active and they need you help finding the little girl.

Iyana is described at 4′ 2″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

“We are exhausting all resources to find Iyana,” says Sheriff Lemon. “If anyone knows her whereabouts or has information about her disappearance or the death investigation we are conducting at her residence, please call 911 or 843-479-5605 and ask to speak to an investigator. Please be specific about this case so it can be routed immediately.”

Sheriff Lemon adds that the sheriff’s office and SLED are trying to gather all facts and information and if the circumstances arise that meet the AMBER alert requirements, one will be issued immediately.

No information regarding a cause of death of the woman found in the home has been released.