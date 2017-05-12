Missing SC Girl: Murder charges dropped against man

By Published: Updated:
Iyana Lowery, 8, is missing from her home in Bennettsville. (Image Source: MCSO)
Iyana Lowery, 8, is missing from her home in Bennettsville. (Image Source: MCSO)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Murder charges against a man in the stabbing death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughter have been dropped, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office

Iyana Lowery, 8, went missing after Ella Shantrica Lowery’s body was found on May 5th inside a home in Bennettsville, SC.

All charges, including murder, against Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 26, were dropped after new information developed, according to Sheriff Charles Lemon.

Ella Shantrica Lowery (Image Source: MCSO)
Ella Shantrica Lowery
(Image Source: MCSO)

The sheriff says the investigation is very active and they need you help finding the little girl.

Iyana is described at 4′ 2″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

 

“We are exhausting all resources to find Iyana,” says Sheriff Lemon. “If anyone knows her whereabouts or has information about her disappearance or the death investigation we are conducting at her residence, please call 911 or 843-479-5605 and ask to speak to an investigator. Please be specific about this case so it can be routed immediately.”

Sheriff Lemon adds that the sheriff’s office and SLED are trying to gather all facts and information and if the circumstances arise that meet the AMBER alert requirements, one will be issued immediately.

No information regarding a cause of death of the woman found in the home has been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s