New apartments, retail space coming to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new development is coming to Greenville and will include residential and retail opportunities.

The new project, called NorthPointe, will transform downtown Greenville at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Stone Avenue.

NorthPointe will include shops, cafes, and even a Harris Teeter grocery store.

There are 284 apartment units and 20,000 feet of retail space.

They are actively leasing space now.

As a part of the new development, the intersection at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Stone Avenue will become a T-shaped intersection.

Road work will begin at the beginning of next week and is expected to last about six months. Site work and construction will begin after that.

The road work will take place after 8:00 p.m. each day.

Duke Power is currently moving power poles into the area.

To learn more about NorthPointe, click here.

